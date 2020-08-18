Rebecca Carolyn Goss
Died August 17, 2020
Rebecca (Becky) Carolyn Goss, age 80, of Oakwood passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 following a sudden illness. Mrs. Goss was born on June 26, 1940, to the late George Talmadge and the late Sara Clark. She was preceded in death by brother, Homer Edward Clark.
She was a homemaker who loved her family, especially her husband Bill of 58 years. She was always on the go, and enjoyed tending to her yard, watching the birds at her numerous bird feeders, and painting rocks whenever inspiration struck. Becky loved being in nature and was happiest when she was riding her bike at Tallulah. She loved the Lord, going to gospel singings and she taught Sunday school for many years. Her personality drew people in and she loved having fun, including dressing up for Halloween every year, including this past year.
Becky was a member of Flowery Branch First Baptist Church since childhood. In the last 20 years she also attended Pinecrest Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Goss of Oakwood, Ga.; son, Will Goss and wife, Amy Goss of Flowery Branch, Ga., daughter, Donna Millwood, and husband John Millwood of Gainesville, Ga.; sister, Norma Grizzle of Oakwood, Ga.; grandchildren, Jordan Millwood of Atlanta, Ga., Emma Goss of Flowery Branch, Ga., Ben Goss of Flowery Branch, Ga.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held on 1:00 p.m. Wednesday August 19, 2020 at the Flowery Branch City Cemetery with Rev. Paul Wade officiating.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation National Processing Center, P.O. Box 1245 Albert Lea, MN 56007.
