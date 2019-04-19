|
|
Ms. Reda Martha Smolk Wright age 82 of Gainesville passed away on Thursday April 18, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday April 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Katie Franklin will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday April 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Reda was born on Aug. 1, 1936 in San Pedro, Calif. to the late William Floyd Smolk and Cora Crane Smolk. She retired from Johnson and Johnson where she worked as a textile worker and was a member of Free Chapel Worship Center. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Ms. Wright is survived by her son, Michael Kidd of Homer, Ga, brother and sister-in-law, William B. Smolk (Joan) of Alpharetta, sister, Blanche Weaver of Gainesville, two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 19, 2019