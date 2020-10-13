Regina Martin McNeal

Died October 9, 2020

Regina Martin McNeal, 84 of Flowery Branch died Friday October 9th.

Funeral services were held Monday October 12th at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Interment followed in the Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Sunday October 11th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Arrangements by Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store