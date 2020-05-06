Regina Barnett Nunn
Died May 3, 2020
Regina Barnett Nunn, age 70, of Clarkesville, died Sunday, May 3. In consideration of public health and safety, private graveside services will be held at Hillside Gardens Cemetery Thursday, May 7. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel and Gardens, Clarkesville.
Died May 3, 2020
Regina Barnett Nunn, age 70, of Clarkesville, died Sunday, May 3. In consideration of public health and safety, private graveside services will be held at Hillside Gardens Cemetery Thursday, May 7. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel and Gardens, Clarkesville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 6, 2020.