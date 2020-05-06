Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Regina's life story with friends and family

Share Regina's life story with friends and family

Regina Barnett Nunn

Died May 3, 2020

Regina Barnett Nunn, age 70, of Clarkesville, died Sunday, May 3. In consideration of public health and safety, private graveside services will be held at Hillside Gardens Cemetery Thursday, May 7. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel and Gardens, Clarkesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store