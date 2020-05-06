Regina (Barnett) Nunn
Regina Barnett Nunn
Died May 3, 2020
Regina Barnett Nunn, age 70, of Clarkesville, died Sunday, May 3. In consideration of public health and safety, private graveside services will be held at Hillside Gardens Cemetery Thursday, May 7. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel and Gardens, Clarkesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Graveside service
Hillside Gardens Cemetery
