Reinhold "Ron" Charles Brown
Died April 23, 2020
Reinhold "Ron" Charles Brown, age 77, of Lula, died Thursday, April 23, at North Fulton Hospital following an extended illness.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mr. Brown was born July 28, 1942, in Camden, Maine to Charles Brown and Phyllis Stevens Whitehead. He was retired from the Hall County School System and was of the Christian faith. Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Gertrude Teel Brown.
Mr. Brown is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Raymone Whelchel of Lula; son, Jeff Brown of Lula; grandchildren, Kiaya Reddicks and Jada Whelchel; sister-in-law, Maryann Smith of Gainesville; niece, Cher Singleton of Gainesville and a number of other family and friends.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 26, 2020