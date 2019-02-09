Home

Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5351
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
Rev. Roy Lee Obituary
Died. Feb. 9, 2019
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
in the chapel of Ward's Funeral Home for Rev. Roy Lee, 86, of
Gainesville. Rev. Stanley Jackson will officiate. Entombment will
follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends
Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00
a.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Lee passed away peacefully Saturday,
February 9, 2019.

Mr. Lee was a Godly man, devoted husband, father and grandfather. A
native of Jackson county, Mr. Lee was the son of the late Garland and
Noler Lee and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.

Survivors include wife, Ellen Lee; children, Donnie and Danna Lee,
Mike and Janet Lee, Debbie Deyton and Gary Allen, Doug and Bobbie Lee
and Sherry Brown; 9 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and 4
great-great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to wardsfh.com Wards Funeral Home, 758
Main Street, Gainesville in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 9, 2019
