Rev. William Elwood Parish

7/12/1934-6/20/2019

Rev. William Elwood Parish, age 84 of Flowery Branch, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Rev. Parish was born in Caldwell County, Kentucky on July 12, 1934. As a boy, "Elwood" wanted to be a farmer. As a young man, feeling called into the music ministry, he graduated from Bob Jones University and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Following seminary, he began his full-time music ministry in rural Mississippi. He and his family continued serving in Southern Baptist churches in northern Florida, Augusta, Georgia, metro-Atlanta, Gainesville, Georgia and Talmo, Georgia. After 54 years of ministry and service, he retired in Flowery Branch, Georgia. Rev. Parish, also known as Woody, Granddad, and Mr. Woody (by the children in his neighborhood), loved his family and spent his free time enjoying his grandchildren, studying the Bible and gardening. He is preceded in death by his son, Alan Todd Parish; father, Charles E. Parish; mother, Bertha Salyer Parish; brothers, Jim Parish and Elmo Parish; sisters, Ann Whalen, Dorothy Johnston, and Charlene Vickers. Survivors include his wife Mildred Ann Parish; daughter, Sherra Knowles (Tony); son, Scott Parish; grandchildren, Matthew Knowles, Kirby Knowles (Claudia), Amanda Brown (Brandon), Austin Parish, Ayden Parish; great grandchildren, Gemma Claire Brown, Isla Kate Brown, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation and Remembrance for Rev. Parish will be Monday, June 24, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 5:30 PM at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 12 noon at Talmo Baptist Church, Talmo Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Rev. Parish to Talmo Baptist Church or the "Pruitt Cares Foundation." Call 1.800.956.5354 or visit www.pruittcares.org.