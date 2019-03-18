|
|
Died March 17, 2019
Rex Michael "Mike" Watson, 65, of Gainesville passed away Sunday March 17, 2019 at his residence.
A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mr. Watson was a graduate of South Hall High School and had worked as a registered nurse for a number of years before retiring. He was a member of the Chestatee Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, M.J. and Robin Watson, Maysville; daughter and son-in-law, Breanna and Justin Samples, Gainesville; grandchildren, Kolby Watson, Caden Watson, Michaylia Moore and Dixie Samples; parents, Rex and Gwen Watson, Gainesville; brother, Donnie Watson, Gainesville; brother-in-law, Bobby Pinson, Orlando, Florida.
Mr. Watson is preceded in death by his wife, Dixie Darlene Pinson Watson.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday March 20, 2019 in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Powell Sailors will officiate. Interment will follow in the Chestatee Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday March 19 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 18, 2019