Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Chestatee Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex Michael Watson


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rex Michael Watson Obituary
Died March 17, 2019
Rex Michael "Mike" Watson, 65, of Gainesville passed away Sunday March 17, 2019 at his residence.
A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mr. Watson was a graduate of South Hall High School and had worked as a registered nurse for a number of years before retiring. He was a member of the Chestatee Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, M.J. and Robin Watson, Maysville; daughter and son-in-law, Breanna and Justin Samples, Gainesville; grandchildren, Kolby Watson, Caden Watson, Michaylia Moore and Dixie Samples; parents, Rex and Gwen Watson, Gainesville; brother, Donnie Watson, Gainesville; brother-in-law, Bobby Pinson, Orlando, Florida.
Mr. Watson is preceded in death by his wife, Dixie Darlene Pinson Watson.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday March 20, 2019 in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Powell Sailors will officiate. Interment will follow in the Chestatee Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday March 19 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little-Davenport Funeral Home
Download Now