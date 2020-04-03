|
|
|
Rhonda Bratcher Haney, age 49 of Oakwood, GA, died suddenly Monday, March 30, 2020. A private
family graveside service will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 2 PM at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Jamie Smith will officiate. Rhonda was preceded in death by her mother, Verita White; sister,
Carmen Parker; grandmother, Willie Grace Bratcher. She is survived by her children, Kieron Bratcher,
Flowery Branch, Amanda Allen, Winder, Haley Allen, Gainesville, Eric Allen, Auburn; grandchildren,
Caden Parr, Natalie Toler, Sabastian Foster, Adeline Foster; father, Jerry Bratcher, Maysville; brothers,
Douglas White (Brittany), Flowery Branch, James White (Kathy), Cumming, Eddie White, Norcross;
sisters, Larissa Bailey (Darin), Lawrenceville, Candice Clark (Trent), Auburn; several aunts, uncles, nieces,
nephews and cousins. Rhonda was born in Buford, GA and was a lifelong resident of the area. She was a
member of Rock of Christ Church, Flowery Branch. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share
memories of Rhonda at hamiltonmillchapel.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 3, 2020