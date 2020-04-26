|
|
|
Rhonda Kay Miller
Died April 24, 2020
Rhonda Kay Miller, age 42, of Dahlonega, died Friday, April 24. Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 27, at Yahoola Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and CDC guidelines, please be patient during the visitation as only a limited number of people can be in the building at one time. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 26, 2020