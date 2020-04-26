Home

Rhonda Kay Miller

Rhonda Kay Miller Obituary
Rhonda Kay Miller
Died April 24, 2020
Rhonda Kay Miller, age 42, of Dahlonega, died Friday, April 24. Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 27, at Yahoola Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and CDC guidelines, please be patient during the visitation as only a limited number of people can be in the building at one time. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 26, 2020
