Richard A Mechler
Died May 28, 2020
Richard A Mechler died Thursday, May 28th.
A Memorial Service will be held on at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3 at Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church, 1475 Winder Hwy, Flowery Branch. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 1, 2020.