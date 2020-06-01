Richard A Mechler

Died May 28, 2020

Richard A Mechler died Thursday, May 28th.

A Memorial Service will be held on at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3 at Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church, 1475 Winder Hwy, Flowery Branch. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



