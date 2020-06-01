Richard A Mechler
1934 - 2020
Died May 28, 2020
Richard A Mechler died Thursday, May 28th.
A Memorial Service will be held on at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3 at Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church, 1475 Winder Hwy, Flowery Branch. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Service
03:30 PM
Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
