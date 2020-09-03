Richard Bryson Coley
Died August 26, 2020
Richard Bryson Coley, age 68 formerly of Gainesville, Georgia passed away Wednesday August 26, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cherokee Chief Elder Leon & Rowena Coley; grandchildren WinterRose & Christopher Coley.
He is survived by his wife Evangelina Coley; son, Joshua and wife, Melissa Coley; daughters, Crystal Cordova, Misty Coley, and Melody Ferrell; grandchildren, William & Bryson Ewart, Tru Sky Coley, Arianna & Lorenzo Trujillo, Christopher Cordova, Kryton Giron, DeAngelina & Augustine Archuleta, and Tarren & Levi Ferrell.
Richard Coley was known and loved by many, he will missed. He was a Veteran who served in the Army during the Vietnam war. He worked at the University of Wyoming Observatory and retired from WYDOT. He loved the mountains, hunting, fishing and reading a good book. He also enjoyed telling about his life-time stories to his friends and family.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, love and support. The family would also like to thank Ivinson Memorial Hospital for the wonderful help and care that was given.
There will be no funeral services and cremation has taken place.
If desired, family and friends may make memorial contributions to Evangelina Coley, P.O Box 723 Rawlins Wy 82301.
