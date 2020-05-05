Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Daniel Ballard

Died May 1, 2020

Richard Daniel Ballard, age 71, of Hoschton, died Friday, May 1. Private Graveside Services will be held at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Arrangements by Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch.

