Richard Daniel Ballard
Died May 1, 2020
Richard Daniel Ballard, age 71, of Hoschton, died Friday, May 1. Private Graveside Services will be held at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Arrangements by Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 5, 2020.