Richard Davenport
Richard Davenport
Died September 24, 2020
Richard Davenport, 82 of Gainesville passed away Thursday September 24, 2020 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center after a brief illness.
Born in Braselton, Georgia, Mr. Davenport had lived in Gainesville for most of his life.
Survivors include his wife, Pat Hatcher Davenport, daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Mike Williams; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Dana Davenport; step-daughter and son-in-law (that he loved like his own) Sheri and Tony Millwood; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Derik and Misty Williams; granddaughters, Jennifer Williams and Ansley Davenport; great grandson, Maddox Davenport. He is also survived by his sisters, Margaret Strickland and Frances Cheek, sister-in law, Jean Hatcher; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Davenport is preceded in death by his parents, Lilly Bell and John Morgan Davenport; brothers, A.J. Davenport and Pete Davenport.
Funeral services were held Sunday September 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Rev. Gary Osteen will officiate. Interment followed in the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Memories & Condolences
October 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Little Davenport Funeral Home
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
