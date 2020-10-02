Richard Davenport
Died September 24, 2020
Richard Davenport, 82 of Gainesville passed away Thursday September 24, 2020 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center after a brief illness.
Born in Braselton, Georgia, Mr. Davenport had lived in Gainesville for most of his life.
Survivors include his wife, Pat Hatcher Davenport, daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Mike Williams; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Dana Davenport; step-daughter and son-in-law (that he loved like his own) Sheri and Tony Millwood; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Derik and Misty Williams; granddaughters, Jennifer Williams and Ansley Davenport; great grandson, Maddox Davenport. He is also survived by his sisters, Margaret Strickland and Frances Cheek, sister-in law, Jean Hatcher; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Davenport is preceded in death by his parents, Lilly Bell and John Morgan Davenport; brothers, A.J. Davenport and Pete Davenport.
Funeral services were held Sunday September 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Rev. Gary Osteen will officiate. Interment followed in the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements