Richard Dean Isaac

June 2, 1945-July 1, 2019

Richard passed away on July 1, 2019, at his home in the presence of his wife, children and grandchildren who had vigilantly cared for him during his final days.

Richard Dean Isaac was born, June 2, 1945, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania to Eisa and Ann Isaac. He was preceded in death by his parents and only brother, Donald Isaac.

Richard grew up in Arnold, Pennsylvania and graduated from Arnold High. In 1967 Richard married Marie Tutmaher of Chandler's Valley, Pennsylvania. Richard served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1970 after being drafted in his junior year of college at Morehead University in Morehead, Kentucky where he obtained his B.M.E. in 1971. He was eventually discharged with Honors from the Army and began his lifelong career with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Richard started his career in various patient care and middle management assignments but eventually worked his way up to the position of Medical Center Director and Chief Executive Officer of the VA Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida where he oversaw the design, construction, staffing and start up of the VA's most modern facility to date. Richard retired from the VA after serving as Medical Center Director for two and a half years.

After a brief retirement, Richard founded PPS, Inc. which provides ambulance billing services to local government and private sector ambulance providers. PPS still operates today serving departments in Florida, Georgia and Alabama and will continue to operate under the direction of Richard's eldest daughter, Holly Hirneisen who joined the company in 2012.

Mr. Isaac is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marie Isaac as well as his children, son, Richard Donald Isaac and daughter-in-law Ana Isaac of Joppa, Maryland, daughter Lisa Isaac of Gainesville, Georgia and daughter Holly Hirneisen and husband David Hirneisen also of Gainesville, Georgia.

Richard was a proud grandfather and is survived by his grandchildren, Kristafur Addison and wife Jen Addison, Malarie Hirneisen, and Analise Hirneisen all of Gainesville, Georgia, Perry Wallace of Jupiter, Florida and Casey Isaac of Virginia. He is also survived by his three great grandchildren Natalia Addison, Jocelyn Addison and Niven Addison of Gainesville, Georgia. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday July 10, 2019 in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. David Hirneisen will officiate. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , www.doctorswithoutborders.org or Habitat for Humanity, www.habitat.org In Richard's memory.

Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com

Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 7, 2019