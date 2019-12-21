|
|
Dick Skarda was born June 20,1922 and raised in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Albina Skarda. In his youth, he was a nationally ranked diver and a competitive gymnast. He served as a pilot in the United States Army Air Corps during World War 2, continuing his passion for flying later in life. He graduated from the University of Chicago School of Dentistry and moved south to begin his career. He practiced dentistry in Gainesville. from 1959 to 1995, well known for his gentle dentistry and love for his practice and patients. He was an avid tennis player and was known among friends and family for his impossible to return "dog house shot." He loved Lake Lanier, loved to ski and fish, and for many years went fishing during his lunch break. Lake Lanier provided the perfect backdrop where he taught countless family and friends to fish, water ski, swim and appreciate his "sanctuary." He dearly loved his family and found no greater fulfillment than spending quality time with each and every member. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Harold, Joe (Bud), and sister, Florence Cinkel . He is survived by; wife, Lynda Little Skarda , children; Jeff ,Clay and Jason Skarda, Kathy Carter, Laura Kelly and Trent Chambers, grandchildren; Jeremy Skarda, Chad and Chris Carter, Katie Carter Dwozan, Sharona Skarda Weiss, Kara Skarda, Ethan and Eli Skarda and Olivia Chambers and six great grand- children; Eliav, Amir, Jasper, Lemuel, Heidi and Chester. Dr. Skarda died peacefully December 14, at NEGMC following a brief illness. A celebration of his life will be held at a date and time to be determined.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 21, 2019