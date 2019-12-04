|
|
In Loving Memory, Richard Emory Darby, age 65 of Sandy Springs, passed away suddenly while on vacation with his wife, Gwendolyn Bell Darby, in Barbados on November 4. Mr. Darby, or "Rick" as he was known by his family and friends, was born in Binghamton, New York in 1954, where he graduated from Binghamton Central High School. He went on to attend the University of Rochester where he earned his Bachelor's in Psychology and Business in 1978. In 2004 he was awarded an honorary Doctorate in Science based on his research conducted under Alan Sloan and Michael Barnsley of Georgia Institute of Technology's Iterated Systems. On May 21st, 1983 Richard married the love of his life, Gwendolyn Barbara Bell, with whom he has one child, a daughter, Kelly Meaghan Darby. Mr. Darby was a fun-loving and kind soul who enjoyed passing knowledge onto others. He was a life-long musician, a notable percussionist, and blues guitarist. In times of trouble, he always lent a helping hand through either the American Red Cross or through his Amateur Radio club. He taught English to Vietnamese immigrants at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Gainesville. He volunteered his time at the Dorothy Benson Senior Center where he taught watercolor and leathercraft. Also, he used his hobby as a magician to lighten the moods of those in hospital and hospice in Sandy Springs. He is survived by his wife Gwen, sister Colleen Darby Carr and her husband David Carr, his brother Brian Darby, his daughter Kelly Darby and her fiance Stephen Asher, and his nieces and nephews Sean Carr, Erin Carr, Katie Darby, Brian Darby, Timothy Darby, Molly Darby, Ashley Bell Sailors and Casey Bell. Rick will be sorely missed by his family and friends and the community he so lovingly served. The family invites all Richard's friends to come and celebrate his life with them at the visitation at Sandy Springs Chapel on Wednesday December 4, 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Thursday December 5, 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and at the funeral service on Monday, December 6, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Jude The Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Arlington Memorial Park. We request that instead of flowers, a donation be made in his name to his and Gwen's favorite charity, Heifer International at www.heifer.org/ Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NE, Sandy Springs.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 4, 2019