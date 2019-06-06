Home

Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
Gainesville, GA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
Gainesville, GA
Richard Franklin Kennemore Obituary
Died May 31, 2019
Richard Franklin Kennemore died Friday, May 31, 2019 at NEGMC following a brief illness.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Fannie (Boyd) Kennemore; Daughter, Sheryl Bell; Sister, Annette Mowry; Brothers, Bowman, Carlos, James, Ralph, Lawrence and Frank Kennemore.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Martha Jo Moore Lanier Kennemore; Daughter, Teresa (Hy) Reynolds, Gainesville; Stepson, Al (Kim) Lanier, Lawrenceville; Stepson, Joe (Carolyn) Lanier, Cleveland; 5 grandchildren, Jamie (Chris) Forrester, Holly Bryant, Chad and Drew Reynolds, Blake (Hannah) Lanier; 10 great grandchildren, Katie Law, Emma Bell, Brody, Tyler, Olivia, and Jacob Reynolds, Morgan and Tray Bryant, Karson and Maci Lanier; one great great-grandchild, Jackson Law; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Mr. Kennemore was a very successful business man and owner of Kennemore Construction Co. from 1974 until 2004 when he retired. He was a member of Central Baptist Church where he served on the building and grounds committee for several years. He was a member of Adult I Sunday School class. His heart was very much devoted to his church.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Central Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until noon, with service immediately following. Rev. Boone Strickland and Rev. Mike Taylor will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions please be made to Central Baptist Church Building Fund.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 6, 2019
