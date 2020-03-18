Home

Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
118 North Brooks Street
Cleveland, GA 30528
(706) 865-3101
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
118 North Brooks Street
Cleveland, GA 30528
View Map

Richard Harry Freeman


1951 - 2020
Richard Harry Freeman Obituary
Mr. Richard Harry Freeman, age 68 of Cleveland, passed away Friday, March 13. Mr. Freeman was born to the late Felix and Lorene West Freeman. He was a painter and a member of Riverbend Baptist Church. Survivors include sisters and brothers-in-law, Bertha and Laddy Williamson, Gainesville and Vivian and Reggie Forrester, Flowery Branch; sister, Florence "Marty" Pollen, Vero Beach, FL; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Lisa Freeman and Kenneth and Theresa Freeman, all of Gainesville; and a number of nieces and nephews. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 20 from the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. The Rev. Maxie Ladd will officiate. Interment will follow in Gateway Memory Park. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Riverbend Baptist Church: 1715 Cleveland Hwy, Gainesville. To share a memory or leave a condolence with the family, visit barrettfh.com. Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. has care of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 18, 2020
