Mr. Richard Harry Freeman, age 68 of Cleveland, passed away Friday, March 13. Mr. Freeman was born to the late Felix and Lorene West Freeman. He was a painter and a member of Riverbend Baptist Church. Survivors include sisters and brothers-in-law, Bertha and Laddy Williamson, Gainesville and Vivian and Reggie Forrester, Flowery Branch; sister, Florence "Marty" Pollen, Vero Beach, FL; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Lisa Freeman and Kenneth and Theresa Freeman, all of Gainesville; and a number of nieces and nephews. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 20 from the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. The Rev. Maxie Ladd will officiate. Interment will follow in Gateway Memory Park. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Riverbend Baptist Church: 1715 Cleveland Hwy, Gainesville. To share a memory or leave a condolence with the family, visit barrettfh.com. Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. has care of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 18, 2020