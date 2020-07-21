1/1
Richard Harry Gebelein
Died July 5, 2020
Richard Harry Gebelein, age 87, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, GA. He was born in Philadelphia to Charles and Stella (Slocum) Gebelein and was the youngest of two children.
Richard grew up in Philadelphia and attended Girard College School for Boys. After school, he worked at Moore Products Company in Springhouse, PA as a Mechanical Engineer. He had a long and industrious career there for over 35 years and retired as VP/General Manager Sales and Engineering. In addition to his daytime work, Richard was Chairman of the Board of Supervisors for Montgomeryville, Township, PA and Police Commissioner for 16 years.
After retirement, he and his wife moved to Ocala, FL where he worked as a real estate agent and did community theater. In 2004 they moved from Florida to Georgia where they lived with his daughter in Braselton.
He was a trained operatic singer and loved plays and musicals. He had many leading rolls at Bucks County Playhouse, New Hope, PA and several well-known community theaters. Richard also enjoyed skiing, scuba diving and sailing.
Richard Gebelein is survived by his son Rick Gebelein and his wife Barb, daughter-in-law Cindy Gebelein, son Kenny Gebelein and his wife Amy, daughter Patti and husband Bruce Carnilgia, 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and his beloved dogs Bandit and Rocky.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Leonora, his son Steven, and his brother Charles.
A Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, in Yeadon, PA on August 10th.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Burial
Holy Cross Cemetery
