Richard J Klem
Died June 13, 2020
Richard J Klem, 65, died June 13th. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 20 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 19, 2020.