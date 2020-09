Richard Lamar Smith

Died September 7, 2020

Richard Lamar Smith age 50, of Gainesville, died Monday September 7th. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday Sept. 10th at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. All long haired, freaky people & tie-dye welcome. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.



