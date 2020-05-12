Richard Lamar White

Died May 10, 2020

Richard "Ricky" Lamar White, age 61, of Dahlonega, died Sunday, May 10.Due to recent health concerns of COVID-19, visitation will be limited to family and invited guest. A graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, at 1:00 p.m. at Cradle Mountain Baptist Church. The family and the funeral home asks that if you choose to attend, to please follow the state's guidelines on social distancing. For those who choose not to attend, a video of Ricky's service will be available to watch later Wednesday evening. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.

