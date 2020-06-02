Richard Lawson "Dick" Valentine
Died May 29, 2020
Richard Lawson "Dick" Valentine, 64, of Gainesville, lost his courageous battle with cancer on Friday, May 29, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, as well as a compassionate and generous leader and servant of his community and church.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Herbert Edward Valentine, Jr. and Bonnelle Lawson Valentine, as well as his brothers, Herbert Edward "Boots" Valentine, III and Thomas Ervin "Tommy" Valentine. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 40 years, Cherry Valentine of Gainesville; son Brad Valentine and his wife Henderson of Athens; daughter Leigh Papevies and her husband Neal of Atlanta; granddaughter Parker Papevies of Atlanta; brother, Dr. Mike Valentine and his wife, Shannon, of Lynchburg, Virginia; three nieces and nephews, Catherine Valentine of Washington DC, Jack Valentine of New York, New York, and Brooke Valentine of Charlottesville, Virginia; sister-in-law, Laura Treadway of Griffin; and beloved dog of 16 years, Sadie.
Dick is a 1973 Honor graduate of Gainesville High School and a 1977 graduate of The University of Georgia, where he was a member and President of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and made many close, lifelong friends.
Dick had an illustrious career in banking that began at Trust Company Bank in Atlanta. In 1982, he made the decision to move back to his hometown to work for First National Bank, which subsequently merged with Regions Bank, where he spent 20 years and became the bank's local President. In 2005, Dick joined United Community Bank alongside many of his devoted colleagues to begin the Hall County operation for UCBI. As its Regional President and CEO, he helped grow the United presence in Gainesville and Hall County from a single branch to a strong presence with many branches. During this time he built a very special bond with his colleagues at UCBI and considered them family. He was proud of the success they achieved together, and even more so of the individuals he supported and mentored along the way.
Dick was not only a leader in business but also in his community. He served on numerous boards and committees, and significant accomplishments included serving as Chairman of the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, the President and Campaign Chairman for the United Way of Hall County, Chairman of Gainesville-Hall County Economic Development Council, and President of Gainesville Jaycees. He was also the President of Chattahoochee Country Club and Wildcat Cliffs Country Club in Highlands, NC.
Dick loved his church, Gainesville First United Methodist, where he served in numerous capacities through the years. He served as Chairman of the Trustees and member of both the Finance and Capital Campaign Committees.
Dick's dedication to his community was highlighted when he received several awards over the years, recognizing his unselfish volunteer efforts and exceptional leadership. In 1987, he received the Gainesville Jaycees Young Man of the Year award. He later received the W.G. Mealor Chairman's Award and Silver Shovel Award, both presented annually by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce. Dick also proudly accepted the Ralph Cleveland Distinguished Citizen Award from the Northeast Georgia Council of the Boy Scouts of America in 2017. Dick was also a proud member and servant of the Gridiron Secret Society.
In March 2016, Dick made the difficult decision to retire at the age of 60 following the death of his older brother, Tommy. Although he loved the company and "couldn't find a finer group to work with," his perspective on life had changed. Dick spent the next four years of his retirement making unforgettable memories with family and friends. This included numerous hours on the back porch of his home in Highlands listening to music (just a little too loud), sipping wine, and admiring the beautiful view alongside his best friend, Cherry. He made countless new friends at Wildcat Cliffs Country Club who he treasured on and off the golf course. He played golf nearly every single day, and sometimes multiple times a day! He traveled to places he previously could have only imagined with the best of friends. He spent precious time with his wife, children, and granddaughter that will never be forgotten.
Even before retirement, Dick was well known to live life to its fullest. Throughout the years, he made countless memories filled with laughter and great times with his incredible circle of close college and Gainesville friends that he loved dearly. He was a self-proclaimed "Dawg" and supported Georgia Football wholeheartedly (even though he claimed numerous times to never return to Sanford Stadium after a difficult loss). He was quite a dancer, and his signature wrist twirl will be re-enacted on the dance floor by friends and family for years to come. He is especially proud of his golf member-guest tournament grand slam, where he won three out of his four club championship titles with his Partner for Life, Jeff Watkins.
Dick's legacy is simple. He lived a good life and made a difference. He made a difference in everything he touched: every person, every job, and every community. He was a wonderful family man, friend, and role model. He was flexible, compassionate, and respectful to each person that worked with him; he led and empowered people that worked under him. He made people better.
The Valentine family will be forever grateful to Dr. Frank Lake, who was by their side throughout his illness, offering friendship, support, and excellent medical care.
The family plans to hold a private burial service on Monday, June 1, at Alta Vista Cemetery in Gainesville. Details for a public visitation and memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Dick's life may be made to First United Methodist Church at 2870 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville, Georgia 30506; Highlands United Methodist Church at 315 Main Street, Highlands North Carolina 28741; The Herb Valentine Athletic Center, c/o Gainesville High School Athletic Club, P.O. Box 3141, Gainesville, Georgia 30503; or the charity of your choosing.
Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at littledavenport.com.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Hwy, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501, is in charge of arrangements.
Died May 29, 2020
Richard Lawson "Dick" Valentine, 64, of Gainesville, lost his courageous battle with cancer on Friday, May 29, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, as well as a compassionate and generous leader and servant of his community and church.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Herbert Edward Valentine, Jr. and Bonnelle Lawson Valentine, as well as his brothers, Herbert Edward "Boots" Valentine, III and Thomas Ervin "Tommy" Valentine. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 40 years, Cherry Valentine of Gainesville; son Brad Valentine and his wife Henderson of Athens; daughter Leigh Papevies and her husband Neal of Atlanta; granddaughter Parker Papevies of Atlanta; brother, Dr. Mike Valentine and his wife, Shannon, of Lynchburg, Virginia; three nieces and nephews, Catherine Valentine of Washington DC, Jack Valentine of New York, New York, and Brooke Valentine of Charlottesville, Virginia; sister-in-law, Laura Treadway of Griffin; and beloved dog of 16 years, Sadie.
Dick is a 1973 Honor graduate of Gainesville High School and a 1977 graduate of The University of Georgia, where he was a member and President of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and made many close, lifelong friends.
Dick had an illustrious career in banking that began at Trust Company Bank in Atlanta. In 1982, he made the decision to move back to his hometown to work for First National Bank, which subsequently merged with Regions Bank, where he spent 20 years and became the bank's local President. In 2005, Dick joined United Community Bank alongside many of his devoted colleagues to begin the Hall County operation for UCBI. As its Regional President and CEO, he helped grow the United presence in Gainesville and Hall County from a single branch to a strong presence with many branches. During this time he built a very special bond with his colleagues at UCBI and considered them family. He was proud of the success they achieved together, and even more so of the individuals he supported and mentored along the way.
Dick was not only a leader in business but also in his community. He served on numerous boards and committees, and significant accomplishments included serving as Chairman of the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, the President and Campaign Chairman for the United Way of Hall County, Chairman of Gainesville-Hall County Economic Development Council, and President of Gainesville Jaycees. He was also the President of Chattahoochee Country Club and Wildcat Cliffs Country Club in Highlands, NC.
Dick loved his church, Gainesville First United Methodist, where he served in numerous capacities through the years. He served as Chairman of the Trustees and member of both the Finance and Capital Campaign Committees.
Dick's dedication to his community was highlighted when he received several awards over the years, recognizing his unselfish volunteer efforts and exceptional leadership. In 1987, he received the Gainesville Jaycees Young Man of the Year award. He later received the W.G. Mealor Chairman's Award and Silver Shovel Award, both presented annually by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce. Dick also proudly accepted the Ralph Cleveland Distinguished Citizen Award from the Northeast Georgia Council of the Boy Scouts of America in 2017. Dick was also a proud member and servant of the Gridiron Secret Society.
In March 2016, Dick made the difficult decision to retire at the age of 60 following the death of his older brother, Tommy. Although he loved the company and "couldn't find a finer group to work with," his perspective on life had changed. Dick spent the next four years of his retirement making unforgettable memories with family and friends. This included numerous hours on the back porch of his home in Highlands listening to music (just a little too loud), sipping wine, and admiring the beautiful view alongside his best friend, Cherry. He made countless new friends at Wildcat Cliffs Country Club who he treasured on and off the golf course. He played golf nearly every single day, and sometimes multiple times a day! He traveled to places he previously could have only imagined with the best of friends. He spent precious time with his wife, children, and granddaughter that will never be forgotten.
Even before retirement, Dick was well known to live life to its fullest. Throughout the years, he made countless memories filled with laughter and great times with his incredible circle of close college and Gainesville friends that he loved dearly. He was a self-proclaimed "Dawg" and supported Georgia Football wholeheartedly (even though he claimed numerous times to never return to Sanford Stadium after a difficult loss). He was quite a dancer, and his signature wrist twirl will be re-enacted on the dance floor by friends and family for years to come. He is especially proud of his golf member-guest tournament grand slam, where he won three out of his four club championship titles with his Partner for Life, Jeff Watkins.
Dick's legacy is simple. He lived a good life and made a difference. He made a difference in everything he touched: every person, every job, and every community. He was a wonderful family man, friend, and role model. He was flexible, compassionate, and respectful to each person that worked with him; he led and empowered people that worked under him. He made people better.
The Valentine family will be forever grateful to Dr. Frank Lake, who was by their side throughout his illness, offering friendship, support, and excellent medical care.
The family plans to hold a private burial service on Monday, June 1, at Alta Vista Cemetery in Gainesville. Details for a public visitation and memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Dick's life may be made to First United Methodist Church at 2870 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville, Georgia 30506; Highlands United Methodist Church at 315 Main Street, Highlands North Carolina 28741; The Herb Valentine Athletic Center, c/o Gainesville High School Athletic Club, P.O. Box 3141, Gainesville, Georgia 30503; or the charity of your choosing.
Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at littledavenport.com.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Hwy, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501, is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 2, 2020.