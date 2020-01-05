|
Richard (Dick) Lee Thompson, age 84 passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, at The Resting Nest, a caring and loving Personal Care Facility in Gainesville. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Lea (Nible) Thompson, his brother Bobbie Wayne Thompson, Jamesport, MO, and his parents Forrest and Luna Thompson, both formerly of Ridgeway, MO. He leaves behind two sons, Larry Thompson and his wife Terri of Boynton Beach, FL, Rickey Thompson and his wife Teri of Gainesville, and two granddaughters, Chelsea Thompson of Cary, NC and Catie Thompson of Gainesville. Born on April 22, 1935 in St Joseph, MO, Dick spent most of his early life farming with his family in Ridgeway, MO. He was well known throughout the town having delivered newspapers as a kid, played basketball at Ridgeway High School, met and married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy, and helped his family's dairy business driving a truck before joining the Army in 1958. During his time with the 1st Cavalry Division he attained the rank of 1st Sergeant and was stationed at the famed DMZ (38th Parallel) in Korea. He took great pride in his service to his country and was a long time supporter of the American Legion. He remained in the Army Reserves until February 1967. After returning from active duty, he began a long and successful career with Clipper Company which was acquired by Norton Company and Dick was asked to relocate to the headquarters in Worcester, MA. He, and his family, remained there until 1978 when Norton asked him to help open a new operation in Flowery Branch. He retired from Norton in 1993 and began an intense love affair with the game of golf. For the next 25 years, there were few things he enjoyed more than a round of golf, or two or three, with his sons and a few close friends. Shortly after the passing of his wife, Dorothy, he moved into Holbrook Senior Living (Garden's of Gainesville) and quickly became a much loved fixture with his friendly nature, quick wit and great sense of humor. A true gentleman in every sense of the word, he always had a kind word for everyone and quick joke at the ready ("how are you feeling today? With my fingers!"). Having grown up in the midst of the Great Depression he never lost the appreciation of the little things, the importance of each and every person and the wonders of the world. His spirit was a blessing to all who knew him. Services will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Drive, Gainesville, on Tuesday, January 7, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to your local American Legion. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 5, 2020