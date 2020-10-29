Richard Russell Hoffman, 70, of Gainesville passed away August 7, 2020 at his residence.
A Celebration of Life service will be held between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at The Hoschton Historic Train Depot. Born on November 7, 1949 in Salisbury, NC, he was the son of the late Elmer Russell Hoffman and Margaret Barnhardt Hoffman. He was employed with Yellow Freight where he was a truck driver. Mr. Hoffman was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam. He loved collecting Lionel Trains and was a lifelong train enthusiast. Mr. Hoffman is survived by his wife, Toni Eller Hoffman of Gainesville; daughter and son in law, Natalie and Brian Shirley of Gainesville; granddaughters, Kaelyn Shirley, Karsyn Shirley both of Gainesville; sister, Brenda Powell of Morehead City, NC and a number of other relatives.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
