Richard Theron Roberts

Died July 26, 2020

Richard Theron Roberts died July 26th. A private family Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 9th at McDonald and Son Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m. The service will be live streamed on Facebook. Log into the McDonald and Son Funeral Home Facebook page, there will also be a slideshow livestreamed 30 minutes prior to the service. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store