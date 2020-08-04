Richard Theron Roberts
Died July 26, 2020
Richard Theron Roberts died July 26th. A private family Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 9th at McDonald and Son Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m. The service will be live streamed on Facebook. Log into the McDonald and Son Funeral Home Facebook page, there will also be a slideshow livestreamed 30 minutes prior to the service. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 4, 2020.