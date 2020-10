Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Wesley Whitener, Sr.

Died October 23, 2020

Richard Wesley Whitener, Sr., 77, of Nicholson, died on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was an active member of First Baptist Church in Commerce, where a service in his honor was held Tuesday, October 27th at 2:00 pm. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson.





