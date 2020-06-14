Richard Wood Savage
Died June 11, 2020
Richard Wood Savage 82, of Cumming, died Thursday, June 11. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Florida. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 14, 2020.