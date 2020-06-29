Rickey Howard Humphries

Died June 27, 2020

Rickey Howard Humphries, age 65 of Maysville, died Saturday June 27. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday July 2, at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8 Wednesday July 1st at the funeral home. Due to current conditions please use social distancing for everyone's protection. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

