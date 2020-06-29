Rickey Howard Humphries
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rickey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rickey Howard Humphries
Died June 27, 2020
Rickey Howard Humphries, age 65 of Maysville, died Saturday June 27. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday July 2, at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8 Wednesday July 1st at the funeral home. Due to current conditions please use social distancing for everyone's protection. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5351
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved