Ricky J. Pruitt, Sr.
Died June 21, 2020
Ricky J. Pruitt, Sr., age 68 of Morganton, died Sunday, June 21. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 25 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at New Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
Died June 21, 2020
Ricky J. Pruitt, Sr., age 68 of Morganton, died Sunday, June 21. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 25 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at New Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 24, 2020.