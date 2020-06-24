Ricky J. Pruitt Sr.
1952 - 2020
Ricky J. Pruitt, Sr.
Died June 21, 2020
Ricky J. Pruitt, Sr., age 68 of Morganton, died Sunday, June 21. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 25 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at New Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Service
02:00 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
