Ricky J. Pruitt, Sr.

Died June 21, 2020

Ricky J. Pruitt, Sr., age 68 of Morganton, died Sunday, June 21. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 25 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at New Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



