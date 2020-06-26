Ricky James Church
Ricky James Church
Died June 25, 2020
Ricky James Church, age 56 of Mt. Airy, died Thursday, June 25. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, June 26 from 5-8 PM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 11:00 AM at Hillside Memorial Chapel with interment to follow the service in Stonepile Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.

