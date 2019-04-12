Home

Memorial Park South Funeral Home
4121 Falcon Parkway
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
(770) 965-8110
Rita Diana Buck Obituary
Mrs. Rita Diana Buck, age 69, of Dawsonville passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Northside Hospital – Forsyth, surrounded by her family.

A Celebration of Life will be at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Redwine United Methodist Church, 3285 Poplar Springs Road, Gainesville, Ga 30507 with a Service beginning at 2 p.m. Rev. Bryan Smith and Rev. Kathie Sasko will officiate. A reception will immediately follow the service until 5 p.m.

Mrs. Buck was born December 2, 1949 to the late Vollney Blyth & Mildred Ray Corn, Sr. in Asheville, N.C. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Cumming.

Mrs. Buck is survived by her husband, Fred Buck of Dawsonville; children, Maria & Doug Giles of Parkland, Florida, Lorie & Dudley Hunt of Flowery Branch, Fred & Susie Buck of Columbus, Ohio, Amanda & Rob Andrzejewski of Alpharetta and Brandon & Michelle Buck of Detroit, Michigan; grandchildren, Alexandra, Nicholas and Grayson Giles, Dudley, Christian (Marie), Kayleigh and Aliyah Hunt, Nick (Allie), Jack (Olivia), Alek (Maureen), Zack (Lauren), and Lucas Buck, Laken and Gavin Andrzejewski, Carson and Cooper Buck; and brother & sister-in-law, Retired Colonel Vollney Blythe & Marilyn Corn of Granbury, Texas. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lewis J. Egnatovich.

Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 12, 2019
