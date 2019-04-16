Feb. 24, 1932-April 15, 2019

Rives Calloway Carter, 87, a native of Gainesville, GA, passed away on April 15, 2019 following a lengthy illness.

A memorial service will be 11:00 am, Thursday, April 18 at First United Methodist Church Chapel, Gainesville followed by visitation at the church.

Rives was born on February 24, 1932 to Lenton Calloway Carter and Mary Rives Carter. He graduated from Gainesville High School and the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha order.

Rives joined the Air Force and was stationed at Greenville, Mississippi where he met his wife, Kathleen Hand Carter, of Rolling Fork, Mississippi. After discharge from the Air Force Rives and Kathleen moved to Rolling Fork, Mississippi where Rives was involved in the family business for over 40 years as well as being chairman of the Board of the Bank of Anguilla for many years. Rives was elected to the Mississippi Board of Levee Commissioners where he served for 20 years. Rives was a member and Vice President of Delta Council, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Atlanta Advisory Board, a board member of Staplcotn, a member of the Chattahoochee Bank Advisory Board and a member of the Gainesville History Center Board. Rives was recognized in 2015 with the Medallion Award as the Quinlan member of the year.

Upon his retirement, Rives and Kathleen returned to Gainesville to make their home. Rives is preceded in death by his son, James Hand Carter and brother, Lenton Allen Carter. He is survived by his spouse of 62 years, Kathleen Hand Carter, children, Cragin Boyle (Mike) of Madison, MS, Cal Carter (Laura) of Milton, Ga, daughter-in-law, Robin Carter of Ridgeland, MS; grandchildren, Carter Boyle of Tuscaloosa, AL, Chris Boyle of Madison, MS, and James Hand Carter Jr (Scott) of San Francisco, CA., as well as nieces, Karen Hand Stevens and Nancy Hand Williams.

Memorials can be made to the Gainesville First United Methodist Church, the Quinlan Visual Arts Center, or the .

Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, Gainesville. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary