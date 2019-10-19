|
|
Mr. RJ Simmons, age 79, of Gainesville passed away on October 17, following a prolonged illness. Mr. Simmons grew up in Valdosta, and retired from Mar-Jac Poultry in Gainesville. He was a loving husband whose greatest joy was in caring for his wife, Estelle, and their beloved dog Pepper. He enjoyed spending countless hours working in his yard and never met a stranger. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and uncle and was never too busy to take a moment to help anyone in need. Mr. Simmons is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Estelle Simmons of Gainesville; daughter and son-in-law Jean and Ruben Rodriguez of Gainesville; daughter Judy Simmons of Gainesville; son and daughter-in-law Mark and April Simmons of Braselton; daughter, Harriet Bryanth of Texas; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Frankie and Danny Chambers of Gainesville; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Sarah and James Palmer of Jefferson; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Donald Bush of Chesnee, SC, and stepson and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Wendy Summerour of Panama City, FL. He is also survived by sister, Mildred Burnett of Gainesville; sisters, Inez Coroft, Dot Jargis, Alene Damon, and Irene Bennett all of Valdosta and brother, DJ Simmons of Jacksonville, FL. Mr. Simmons also had several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews all of whom he loved beyond measure. The family will receive visitors on Sunday, October 20, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Little-Davenport Funeral Home in Gainesville. Those desiring to leave online condolences can do so at littledavenport.com Little Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory 355 Dawsonville Hwy. Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 19, 2019