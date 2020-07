Or Copy this URL to Share

Robbie Lynn Bettis

Died April 13, 2020

Robbie Lynn Bettis, age 68, of Hoschton, died Monday, April 13. A memorial service will be held 7:00 p.m., Saturday, August 1, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Saturday, August 1, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store