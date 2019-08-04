|
Robbye Jean Price McKibbon passed away August 2, 2019. She was born September 26, 1928 in Alford, Florida to Dr. Cleveland Jackson and Lenora Pierce Price.
She earned a Bachelors of Science in Home Economics in 1950 from the University of Alabama, where she was a member of the Phi Mu sorority. She continued on to Duke University to study Dietetics but always remained an avid Alabama fan. In 1952 she married John ("Jack") Bingham McKibbon, Jr. Together they enjoyed 67 years of marriage traveling the world, enjoying the beach in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and raising their three children in Gainesville, GA. She loved playing bridge with her friends and collecting ceramic frogs. She was an active member of the Gainesville Junior League and served more than 20 years as a Gray Lady at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in the Gainesville community.
Together Robbye and Jack had three children; Dawn Ann McKibbon (deceased 2001), John Bingham McKibbon, III (Letitia) and Steve Price McKibbon (Gale). She is also survived by five grandchildren; Mary Bailey Jennings (Dave Felipe), Elizabeth McKibbon Bailey (Phil), John Bingham, IV (Michele), Steve Price McKibbon, Jr (Mina), Ross Jackson McKibbon and two great grandchildren; Eliza Dawn Felipe and John Bingham McKibbon, V.
She will be interred in the Grace Episcopal Church Columbarium Garden in a private service with the immediate family only. Please send condolences to the Memorial Park Funeral Home (www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in her memory.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 4, 2019