Robert Bradley
Died June 22, 2020
Robert Bradley age 88, of Hull, died Monday, June 22. Graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM from Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
Died June 22, 2020
Robert Bradley age 88, of Hull, died Monday, June 22. Graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM from Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 23, 2020.