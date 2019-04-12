Robert C. (Bob) Bowen, Jr. passed away April 10, 2019 at Lanier Village Estates at the age of 79. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty years, Lylla Crum Bowen, his parents, Robert C. Bowen and Merle Allen Bowen, and his sister and Brother-in-law, Laura Ann and Bo Wright. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Preston and Kim Bowen, Gainesville, daughter and son-in-law Allena and Eddie Owen, Duluth, grandchildren, Whit Bowen, Atlanta, Nick and Allie Bowen, Gainesville, Clark, Eamon and Lucy-Blair Owen, Duluth, Sisters and Brothers-in-law Barbara and Bill Donaldson, Raleigh, NC, Beth and Dick Mason, Lakeland, Fla., Sister-in-law Julia Moreman, Opelika, Ala. and Brother-in-law Bo Crum (Barbara), Atlanta and several nephews and nieces.

Mr. Bowen served six years in the Air National Guard. His entire career was devoted to the Poultry Industry and he was honored with a Lifetime Membership to the Georgia Poultry Federation. He started his career as an accountant with the Pillsbury Company and then as Vice President of Sales with Mar-Jac Poultry Company. He and Charles Hamilton started Queen City Foods in 1980 which was later sold to Fieldale Farms from where he retired.

Mr. Bowen loved his family, but lived for his grandchildren. He was an active and devoted member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon, Elder and Stephen Minister. He was an avid community volunteer, serving with United Way, Boy Scouts of America, Meals on Wheels and Good News Clinics. He was on the Brenau Board of Advisors, and the Lanier Park Hospital Board where he served as Chairman. He was a member of the Jaycees, American Legion, Elks Club and the Chattahoochee Country Club.

A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. on April 16. The family will receive friends in Swetenburg Hall following the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the: Lylla Bowen Scholarship Fund at the Northeast Georgia Speech Center, 604 Washington St. NW Suite B2, Gainesville, Ga. 30501; First Presbyterian Church, 800 S. Enota Drive, NE, Gainesville, Ga. 30501; Eagle Ranch, 5500 Union Church Road, Flowery Branch, Ga 30542, or to a .

A special thanks to caregivers, Kelli Matthews, Tammy Gallagher and Maria Henrique.



