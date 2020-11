Robert C. Hackney

Died November 8, 2020

Robert C. Hackney, 96, of Clarkesville, died on Sunday, November 8th. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Sunday, November 15th at The Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville, TX at a later date. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.



