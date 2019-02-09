|
|
Died Feb. 8, 2019
Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday February 10, 2019 at
Memorial Park Cemetery for Robert Daniel Johnson, 90, of Gainesville.
Rev. Steve Baker will officiate. The family will receive friends
Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Johnson
passed away Friday, February 8, 2019.
A native of Hall County, Mr. Johnson was the son of the late Dave and
Bobbie Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Nell
Johnson and son, Robert Gary Johnson.
Survivors include, granddaughter, Jennifer and Phillip Roper;
grandson, Gary Clark Johnson; greatgrandchildren, Kaitlyn and Bryson
Roper; brother and sister in law, Hammond and Myra Johnson, and
several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be sent to wardsfh.com Ward's Funeral Home, 758
Main Street, Gainesville in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 9, 2019