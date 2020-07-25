1/1
Robert Devon Konkle
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Devon Konkle
Died July 18, 2020
Mr. Robert "Bob" Devon Konkle, age 75, of Enoree, South Carolina, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born on Thursday, February 1, 1945, in Warsaw, Indiana, to the late Ray Konkle and the late Iva Jean Willard Konkle. Bob was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Cedar Shoals Baptist Church in Enoree, South Carolina. He was a retired Plant Manager in the Agricultural Industry, employed by Reconserve of Georgia, and worked part-time at Oakwood's Arrow Auto Auction. Bob was an avid University of Georgia fan, enjoyed deer hunting, woodworking, and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Louise Ortegus Konkle. Bob is survived by his children, Tammy & Kevin Mullens, Abby & Bruce Bartlett, Lisa & Bobby Myers, Buddy & Alisa Ortegus; grandchildren, Makensie Mullens, Brady Mullens, Blake Bartlett, Brett Bartlett, Tyler & Ashley Martin, Abby Myers, Drew Myers; great-grandson, Weston Martin; brother and sister-in-law, Doug & Linda Konkle; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service for Mr. Bob Konkle will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Jenkinsburg City Cemetery with Reverend Brad Starnes officiating. Friends may visit the family from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Friday at Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, Jackson, Georgia. Those who wish, may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Konkle family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sherrell Funeral Home - Jackson
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Jenkinsburg City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sherrell Funeral Home - Jackson
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
(770) 775-3916
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sherrell Funeral Home - Jackson Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved