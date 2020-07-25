Robert Devon Konkle
Died July 18, 2020
Mr. Robert "Bob" Devon Konkle, age 75, of Enoree, South Carolina, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born on Thursday, February 1, 1945, in Warsaw, Indiana, to the late Ray Konkle and the late Iva Jean Willard Konkle. Bob was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Cedar Shoals Baptist Church in Enoree, South Carolina. He was a retired Plant Manager in the Agricultural Industry, employed by Reconserve of Georgia, and worked part-time at Oakwood's Arrow Auto Auction. Bob was an avid University of Georgia fan, enjoyed deer hunting, woodworking, and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Louise Ortegus Konkle. Bob is survived by his children, Tammy & Kevin Mullens, Abby & Bruce Bartlett, Lisa & Bobby Myers, Buddy & Alisa Ortegus; grandchildren, Makensie Mullens, Brady Mullens, Blake Bartlett, Brett Bartlett, Tyler & Ashley Martin, Abby Myers, Drew Myers; great-grandson, Weston Martin; brother and sister-in-law, Doug & Linda Konkle; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service for Mr. Bob Konkle will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Jenkinsburg City Cemetery with Reverend Brad Starnes officiating. Friends may visit the family from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Friday at Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, Jackson, Georgia. Those who wish, may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Konkle family.