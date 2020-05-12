Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Earl West

Died May 9, 2020

Robert Earl West, age 80, of Gainesville, died Saturday, May 9. At his request, Earl will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store