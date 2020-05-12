Robert Earl West
Robert Earl West
Died May 9, 2020
Robert Earl West, age 80, of Gainesville, died Saturday, May 9. At his request, Earl will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 12, 2020.
