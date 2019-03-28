June 29, 1941-March 27, 2019

Mr. Robert Eugene "Gene" Herrington, age 77, of Gainesville passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at New Horizons Limestone following an extended illness.

Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday March 31, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Earl Pirkle, Reverend Boone Strickland and Reverend Mike Taylor will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday March 30, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Gene was born on June 29, 1941 in Oakwood to the late Harry and Nell Herrington. Gene worked with his brother Ralph at Herrington Brothers Tire at a very young age until retirement, then went back to work at Hardy Chevrolet in Gainesville. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, and a number of brothers and sisters. Gene was the last one of the Herrington sons.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Becky Herrington of Gainesville, son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Lisa Herrington of Gainesville, son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Kristin Herrington of Flowery Branch, grand-daughter, Heather (Kurtis) Sturm of Gainesville, grandson, Michael (Tabitha) Herrington of Gainesville, grand-daughter, Ashley Porter of California, and 3 beautiful great-grandchildren that he loved dearly, Mollie, Macie and Konner Sturm of Gainesville, sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Donnie Miller of Gainesville, sister, Sue Chapman of Gainesville, and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at New Horizons Limestone for their exceptional care for Mr. Herrington.

A special thanks to Dr. Pamela Nadella and staff at Diagnostic Oncology Department. Flowers are accepted but those who wish may make donations to Central Baptist Church.

