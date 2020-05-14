Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Francis Gaskins

Died May 8, 2020

Robert Francis Gaskins, age 66, of Jefferson, died Friday, May 8. A service of celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

