Robert Francis Gaskins
Robert Francis Gaskins, age 66, of Jefferson, died Friday, May 8. A service of celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 14, 2020.