Robert Gene McDuffie
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Gene McDuffie
Died June 9, 2020
Robert Gene McDuffie, age 83 of Baldwin, died Tuesday, June 9. A drive-by visitation was held from 5:30-7:30 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 am, Thursday, June 11 in the field at Baldwin Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Level Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home
175 VFW Post Road
Cornelia, GA 30531
(706) 778-8668
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved