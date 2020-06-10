Robert Gene McDuffie
Died June 9, 2020
Robert Gene McDuffie, age 83 of Baldwin, died Tuesday, June 9. A drive-by visitation was held from 5:30-7:30 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 am, Thursday, June 11 in the field at Baldwin Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Level Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 10, 2020.