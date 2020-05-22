Robert Gordon Dacus
Died May 19, 2020
Robert Gordon Dacus, age 95, of Mableton, formerly of Dahlonega, died Tuesday, May 19. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, May 22, at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 22, 2020.