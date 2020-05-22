Robert Gordon Dacus
Robert Gordon Dacus
Died May 19, 2020
Robert Gordon Dacus, age 95, of Mableton, formerly of Dahlonega, died Tuesday, May 19. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, May 22, at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Service
03:30 PM
Memorial Park
