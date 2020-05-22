Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Gordon Dacus

Died May 19, 2020

Robert Gordon Dacus, age 95, of Mableton, formerly of Dahlonega, died Tuesday, May 19. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, May 22, at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store