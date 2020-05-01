Robert Herman "Robby" Kinney
Robert Herman Kinney "Robby" , age 41, of Talmo, died Tuesday, April 28. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 2, from the Talmo Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home
1350 Winder Highway
Jefferson, GA 30549
(706) 367-5467
