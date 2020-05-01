Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Herman Kinney

Died April 28, 2020

Robert Herman Kinney "Robby" , age 41, of Talmo, died Tuesday, April 28. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 2, from the Talmo Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson.

