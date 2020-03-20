|
Joseph Thornton age 32 of Flowery Branch passed away on Saturday, March 7, in Young Harris. Joseph was born on September 8, 1987 in Atlanta, to Jo Ellen and Charlie Thornton. Joseph graduated from The Westminster Schools in 2006. He received his BBA in Business from Auburn University where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Joseph truly enjoyed his time in college but also worked several jobs over those years including managing a local business. Growing up, Joseph's passion was for sports. He started playing sports at age 4 and played 3 sports – football, basketball and baseball including programs at Dunwoody UMC, Murphey Candler Little League, Atlanta Colts football, middle school and high school and numerous travel ball teams. Joseph was selected for many Tournament teams and received many All-Star awards. He even turned down an opportunity to play baseball at a small college to follow family tradition to go to Auburn. He loved his Auburn Tigers and watching Auburn teams. Better wear your ear plugs if you were with Joseph watching a game. Joseph enjoyed his career in logistics management with the fast pace and quick decision-making it required. He started his career in Montgomery, AL working for XPO but moved to Flowery Branch to work for a very family oriented company, Crane Transport in Oakwood, where he was closer to his parents and brother. Joseph was creative and imaginative. In elementary school he drew a cartoon series and attended a robot camp. He excelled when things were challenging but did not like the mundane and boring part of schoolwork. Joseph enjoyed being with his friends and family. He was intelligent, quick-witted, very well read and certainly had a strong opinion on most matters that he didn't mind sharing. He enjoyed coming to his parent's home in the mountains watching the deer and turkey, and especially cooking with his dad and brother. His Beef Wellington could match any chef. Joseph especially loved coming home every night to his baby, Nova – a Siberian Husky mix. Joseph is survived by his parents, Jo Ellen and Charlie Thornton, his brother Michael Allen Thornton, his uncle Michael Algie Allen and his precious puppy Nova. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Shirley and Frank Edward Allen, his grandmother Helen Sessions Mullen, his uncle Frank Edward Allen, Jr. and his nanny, Idonia "Cal" Johnson. Visitation was held at 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Friday, March 13, at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home at 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Norcross. Memorial Services were held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at Dunwoody UMC in Dunwoody. Reverends Stephen and Melanie Soulen and Reverend David Melton officiating. Reception following service. Graveside Services were held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 15 at Laurel Hills Memory Garden in Young Harris. Reception to follow at Sharp Memorial Church in Young Harris. Pallbearers: Michael Algie Allen, Rick Andrews, John Dancsecs, John Scott, Willie Wilson, Tres Wyatt Honorary Pallbearers: Robert Elliott, Bob Whitaker-Lea In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Joseph to either Eagle Ranch in Flowery Branch Eagle Ranch, P. O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain or Good Samaritan Ministry 1220 McEver Road, Gainesville. Banister-Cooper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Joseph Thornton.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 20, 2020