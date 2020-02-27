Home

POWERED BY

Services
SOSEBEE FUNERAL HOME
191 JARVIS ST
Canton, GA 30114-3031
(770) 479-2131
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
SOSEBEE FUNERAL HOME
191 JARVIS ST
Canton, GA 30114-3031
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
SOSEBEE FUNERAL HOME
191 JARVIS ST
Canton, GA 30114-3031
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
SOSEBEE FUNERAL HOME
191 JARVIS ST
Canton, GA 30114-3031
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Day


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lee Day Obituary
Robert Lee Day, age 80 of Gainesville, passed away Monday, February 24, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Sosebee Memorial Chapel with Rev. Donny Loner and Rev. Mike Ware officiating. Interment will follow in Macedonia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, February 28 from 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 29 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Mr. Day retired from the Meade Corporation. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved spending time with his family. Robert is survived by his wife of 61 years, Martha Rose Sledge Day; children, Darlene Mett (Glenn), Larry Day (Sharon), Loretta Loner (Donny) and Terry Day (Kim); brothers, Bobby Day and Lawrence Day; 11 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to at www.stjude.org or a . Sosebee Funeral Home, Canton, GA is honored to serve the family. Sosebeefuneralhome.com 770-479-2131
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SOSEBEE FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -