Robert Lee Day, age 80 of Gainesville, passed away Monday, February 24, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Sosebee Memorial Chapel with Rev. Donny Loner and Rev. Mike Ware officiating. Interment will follow in Macedonia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, February 28 from 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 29 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Mr. Day retired from the Meade Corporation. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved spending time with his family. Robert is survived by his wife of 61 years, Martha Rose Sledge Day; children, Darlene Mett (Glenn), Larry Day (Sharon), Loretta Loner (Donny) and Terry Day (Kim); brothers, Bobby Day and Lawrence Day; 11 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to at www.stjude.org or a . Sosebee Funeral Home, Canton, GA is honored to serve the family. Sosebeefuneralhome.com 770-479-2131
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 27, 2020